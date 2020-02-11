Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — A dispute between ride-hailing companies and the city of Phoenix is deepening as Arizona state lawmakers introduced legislation that would bar raising fees on Uber and Lyft at Sky Harbor airport. The latest salvo in the growing fight is an attempt by state lawmakers to keep a free-flow of ride-hailing companies servicing the main airport in one of the U.S.'s largest cities. The proposal from Republican Rep. Travis Grantham is designed to prevent new fees Phoenix wants to impose even if the state Supreme Court rules that they are legal. The new $4 fee on dropoffs and pickups was set to take effect Feb. 1 and replace a $2.66 fee just on dropoffs.