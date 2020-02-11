Man arrested after allegedly shooting girlfriend in the eye

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested after police say he shot his girlfriend in the eye during an altercation.
According to the Dothan Police Department, on Saturday officers responded to South East Health in reference to a shooting victim. When they arrived, the officers found a woman who had been shot in the eye in the 1000 block of Greentree.
Dothan police say through the course of the investigation, it was determined William Woods, 33, shot the victim, his girlfriend. The victim was flown to UAB Hospital for further treatment, but police say she is expected to recover.
Woods was charged with first-degree domestic violence and is being held on a $60,000 bond.
