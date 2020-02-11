Man charged after domestic violence incident in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 22-year-old is facing felony charges after police say he was involved in a domestic violence incident in Montgomery.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Nicholas Pinkston is charged with burglary third-degree and domestic violence assault and menacing.
Duckett says charges stem from a domestic dispute that happened on Feb. 3 around 9:40 p.m. in the 4700 block of Narrow Lane Road. The victim told officers the suspect came into her residence armed with a gun. He then attempted to drag her from the residence causing minor injuries.
Other women were present during the incident but were not injured, Duckett added.
Pinkston was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody Monday and charged.
