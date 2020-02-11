Man found fatally shot at Montgomery residence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says a man was found fatally shot Tuesday afternoon.
Capt. Regina Duckett says officers responded to the 700 block of Sandra Street where they found the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Duckett says police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
A 3-year-old child was present at the residence, she said. The child was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
A dog was also found with a gunshot wound, Duckett said. It was taken to a local animal hospital.
Sandra Street is located near West Fairview Avenue.
