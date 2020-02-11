Montgomery church sends volunteers to school for reading program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Turning the page to the written word and loving it!
“Dinosaurs,” Kaylee Ellis and Taivyanna Ellis said in unison during a reading session.
That's the fundamental goal for reading volunteers like Ken Roach. Roach heads up the Media Ministries at Frazer United Methodist Church in Montgomery.
“We saw that early literacy was a critical issue,” Roach said.
This is the Reader to Leader program in action. One word at a time, one story at a time. It’s a dream that started a year ago at Frazer. It became a reality just last week when 47 tutors turned out and read with 150 children at Chisholm.
“It’s really such a blessing. I mean the children have such warm and loving hearts,” said Roach.
Kaylee Ellis admitted she found reading difficult at first but she is beginning to have a clearer view of how important is it, especially at her age in the third grade.
“I enjoy reading because you can learn,” said Ellis.
They’re doing something similar in Memphis, Tennessee, and getting positive results. All the more reason why Chisholm could use a little boost. On the most recent state report card, the school scored a 'D' overall, a slight improvement from the previous statewide report card.
“They play a pivotal role. If nothing else, it builds the children’s self-esteem,” said Chisholm Elementary Reading Specialist Rosalyn Floyd.
While the students learned something today about Danny the Dinosaur, they also read between the lines of what reading can be: a lot of fun and a journey worth taking.
“Because I know how to read on the fourth and fifth-grade level,” Taivyanna Ellis said.
Ellis is ready to go places she’s never been before, beginning with a good book.
Roach says the church volunteers will visit the school on a weekly basis to read with children.
