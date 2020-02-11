More wet weather, potential storms this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Heavy rain has produced substantial flooding across the northern half of the state; significant flash flooding continues as of this writing in and around the Birmingham metro area, and more flash flooding is likely across the northern counties of Alabama now through the rest of Tuesday.
For us, the news isn’t as bad... we’ve had some heavy rain and isolated flooding north of Montgomery, but it is not as widespread as the flooding north of us. South of Montgomery, it’s mainly dry!
We’re waking up mild temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s this morning - starting off this warm will help keep us well above average through the afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the low, mid and upper 70s area wide today.
Scattered showers continue Tuesday and Tuesday night, and some isolated flooding remains possible.
Raw model guidance suggests an additional 3-4″ of rainfall over the next 7-10 days...
A surface low and deepening upper trough approaches from the west late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Ahead of it, some warm and muggy air will move inland off the Gulf. The exact amount of warm, muggy air near the ground is in question, which makes this severe weather risk difficult to assess.
Still, the wind shear and strong jet stream winds will mean at least a risk of strong wind gusts, and perhaps a low-end tornado risk. So, we’ll highlight Wednesday night into early Thursday morning for the potential for a few strong or severe storms.
Colder, drier air arrives late Thursday; we’ll drop into the upper 30s by sunrise Friday. High temperatures Friday stay in the 50s, a far cry from the warmth we’ll feel most of this week.
More rain returns late in the weekend and into next week. Long range model guidance points toward a wet and mainly warm pattern continuing through the next 7-10 days.
