Riverfront Park in Montgomery underwater

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Riverfront Park in downtown Montgomery is underwater.
A photo shows flooding around the Amphitheater at the park. The City of Montgomery tweeted Saturday that the park was closed due to flooding.
According to the WSFA First Alert Weather Team’s data, the Alabama River in Montgomery is as of 3 p.m. at 38.7 feet. Flood stage is at 35 feet.
The river is currently forecasted to crest at 40.5 feet late Wednesday into Thursday morning. WSFA’s Josh Johnson says this would be the highest the river has reached since Dec. 27, 2015.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.