Senate confirms Brasher to Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals

WASHINGTON, D.C (WSFA) - The meteoric rise continues for Andrew Brasher, who was confirmed as a federal district court judge for the Middle District of Alabama just nine months ago.
Brasher is moving up the judicial ladder with confirmation Tuesday by the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate. He’ll now sit on the bench at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, based in Atlanta.
Sen. Richard Shelby, R-AL, praised the young judge from the Senate floor, calling the confirmation “a testament to his vast legal ability and commitment to upholding the rule of law as it is written.”
Brasher was nominated for the position by President Donald Trump in November, just six months into his federal judgeship.
Brasher, a graduate of Samford University in Birmingham and Harvard Law School where he was a member of the Harvard Law Review, was previously a law clerk to Eleventh Circuit Judge Bill Pryor, Jr.
Before his brief stint at the district judge level, Brasher served as Alabama’s Solicitor General and Deputy Solicitor General and gained experience arguing cases before the Alabama Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court.
Some groups have been adamantly opposed to Brasher’s advancement. The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, for example, slammed the judge, calling him “wholly unfit for this lifetime position” because of what the coalition calls his defense of “some of the most hostile laws that restrict voting rights in Alabama and across the country.”
Brasher’s Senate approval was strickly along partly lines with 52 Republicans voting for approval, 43 Democrats and an Independent voting against. Five senators did not cast votes. Alabama’s Democratic Senator, Doug Jones, voting against confirmation.
