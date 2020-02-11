Site proposed for mega-prison just outside Tallassee

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a new development regarding Alabama’s ongoing, statewide discussions over three proposed mega-prisons, WSFA 12 News has learned of one of the sites under consideration.
The area is just beyond the Tallassee city limits, but some residents are not happy.
The site is less than two miles down Rifle Range Road near Tallassee, very close to homeowners who say they don’t want to see a prison built near them.
“My initial reaction was dismay,” said Rifle Range Road homeowner Alan Parker, who has a strong ally in opposition to the proposal. Elmore County leaders say they do not support any location except for state-owned land in the western part of the county, which is where the old state prisons are today.
The proposed location off Rifle Range Road covers around 375 acres of private property not far from some local schools.
“It’s just a natural fit to have it in the Speigner area where Draper Prison was, Elmore Correctional Center is right there by it," Parker said. "I just can’t see how anybody can see it any other way.”
WSFA 12 News reached out to the mayor of Tallassee for any reaction but has been unable to reach him.
There are some residents who are supportive of the proposal, however. Tallassee resident Miles Hathcock says he tends to lean in favor of welcoming the mega-prison because of the potential economic benefits that could come from it such as employees, sales taxes and utilities.
WSFA 12 News reporter Bryan Henry will have more details on this story coming up in our evening newscasts.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.