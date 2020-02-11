Vestavia Hills doctor convicted on child porn charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday a federal jury convicted Dr. Ronald Tai Young Moon, Jr., for producing and possessing child pornography.
Jurors heard five days of testimony before returning the guilty verdict against Moon.
Moon has worked as a physical medicine doctor at The Industrial Athlete located in Birmingham.
“The jury returned a verdict which gives Moon’s victims justice for these crimes, which stretched across two decades in Hoover and Vestavia,” stated First Assistant United States Attorney Lloyd C. Peeples, III. “We appreciate the hard work of the federal agencies which exposed the crimes that Moon committed with hidden cameras.”
Evidence at trial proved that between the mid-1990s and about 2012, Moon secretly recorded neighbors and guests in his own home, including minors as young as 12 and 13 years old. Some of the victims were filmed naked, both dressing and undressing.
These videos were discovered during an investigation into potential health care fraud violations.
Prosecutors say producing child pornography carries a penalty of 15 to 30 years in prison, and a maximum $250,000 fine. The maximum penalty for possessing child pornography is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
