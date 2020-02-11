Victim in fatal Montgomery house fire identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim in a fatal house fire over the weekend has been identified.
According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue Captain Jason Cupps, the victim was 67-year-old Charles Bell. Bell was Montgomery’s first fire fatality of 2020.
MFR units responded to the 4000 block of Ardmore Drive around 1 a.m. Saturday morning where they encountered a one-story fire with “extensive flames” coming from the roof.
Fire officials say units attempted a defensive attack before entering due to the amount of fire showing. While searching the house, firefighters found the victim inside. Fire officials say the victim succumbed to his injuries before firefighters were able to remove him from the home.
