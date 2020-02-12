ADOC responds to news of possible mega-prison site near Tallassee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is responding to news of a proposed site for a mega-prison near Tallassee.
WSFA 12 News first reported Tuesday on many residents being deeply concerned about the possibility of such a prison coming to Rifle Range Road, just outside the city limits.
ADOC said in a statement that “we are engaged in an ongoing and rigorous procurement process – and because site selection is a key component of the procurement process and subject to a non-disclosure agreement, the ADOC cannot comment on any sites that the developer teams may propose for the facilities.”
ADOC added that it won’t know the official site proposals until the submittal deadline, which is April 30.
The corrections department says the developers for the three mega-prisons should be announced this summer and "information about the sites for the three facilities will be included in the contract terms.”
