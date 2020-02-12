Ala. AG addresses deadly year for state’s law enforcement agencies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been a deadly year for Alabama’s law enforcement agencies. State Attorney General Steve Marshall and other leaders and local law enforcement are addressing the matter in a Wednesday morning news conference.
Seven law enforcement officers have been shot to death over the last 13 months.
They include:
- Sgt. WyTasha Lamar Carter of the Birmingham Police Department - Jan. 13, 2019
- Officer Sean Paul Tuder of the Mobile Police Department - Jan. 20, 2019
- Officer William Ray Buechner, Jr. of the Auburn Police Division - May 19, 2019
- Investigator Dornell Cousette of the Tuscaloosa Police Department - Sept. 16, 2019
- Sheriff John “Big John” Williams, Sr. of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office - Nov. 23, 2019
- Agent Billy Fred Clardy, III of the Huntsville Police Department - Dec. 6, 2019
- Officer Nick O’Rear of the Kimberly Police Department - Feb. 5, 2020
Not included in this list is Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy Julius Jamal “Jay” Dailey, who was killed in the line of duty on June 11, 2019. Unlike each other officer’s death by gunshot, Deputy Dailey’s death was the result of a vehicle crash.
