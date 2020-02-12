2 charged after man robbed at gunpoint in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been arrested after an armed robbery on Saturday.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, Leterres Hamilton and Devonta Bagby are charged with robbery in reference to the incident, which happened in the area of W. Fairview and Gilmore Ave. at around 9:30 p.m. The victim said he was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted. He sustained minor injuries.
Duckett said Hamilton and Bagby were identified as suspects during the course of the investigation. Bagby was taken into custody Sunday and Hamilton was taken into custody Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.