Cullman Co. deputy making progress but critical, K9 at Auburn after wreck during storm

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry says a deputy who was critically injured in an early morning wreck Tuesday has made a lot of progress. Gentry said, “we’re not out of danger yet, but we are making progress in a critical situation.”
Gentry said dispatch lost contact with Deputy Adam Clark during a stint of heavy rain early Tuesday morning. Cullman Sheriff’s deputies, Cullman Police, and Cullman EMS started looking for Clark.
With the help of GPS, a Cullman officer found Clark in his wrecked cruiser on Hwy. 69 South near Bremen about an hour later. He was unconscious and taken to Huntsville Hospital.
Sheriff Gentry called the response from Cullman Police and EMS amazing, saying they all worked together as a family.
The weather is being blamed for Clark’s accident.
Gentry said he met with Clark’s family at the hospital and they wanted to thank everyone who helped find Clark, look for Clark or pray for him.
Gentry and the family say they are still requesting a lot of prayers and a lot of support.
As for K9 officer Figo he is being treated at Auburn. Doctors are using CT scans and MRIs to find out what’s wrong and how best to treat him.
ORIGINAL: A Cullman County deputy is at a Huntsville hospital after being injured in an early-morning wreck during a storm.
Brad Williams with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says K9 deputy Adam Clark is in critical condition.
Williams says dispatch lost contact with the deputy during a stint of heavy rain early Tuesday morning. Clark’s wrecked cruiser was located on Hwy. 69 South near Bremen a short time later. He was unconscious.
Clark’s K9 partner, Figo, was also injured and was taken to a local veterinarian. He is in stable condition.
“I would like to thank all the first responders from the local volunteer Fire departments , Cullman EMS, Morgan County Sheriff‘s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville Police Department, Falkville Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Huntsville Hospital nurses and doctors who have shown overwhelming love, support and care for Deputy Clark and his life,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry.
