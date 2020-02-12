Four elementary school students hurt in school bus accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Four students were hurt in a school bus accident in Birmingham Wednesday morning.
The bus was a Hoover school bus from Rocky Ridge Elementary School.
The second grade students were on their way to Birmingham Children’s Theatre around 10:10 a.m., taking the exit off I-65 at University Blvd, when the bus was rear-ended by a sedan.
The bus driver got out to inspect the damage and talk to the other driver. The bus driver then pulled off the interstate and stopped near the UAB campus so police and fire could respond.
A schools spokesman said the four children, who were not seriously hurt, either said their heads hurt or they wanted to go to the hospital. They were taken to be checked out of caution.
No one else was hurt.
There were 30-35 students on the bus. The rest of the students were picked up in another bus and taken back to school.
