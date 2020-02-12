Frazer UMC announces appointment of new senior pastor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Frazer United Methodist Church has announced the appointment of its new senior pastor.
Effective July 1, Dr. Chris Montgomery will serve as the church’s new senior pastor.
Back in December, Dr. Larry Byars announced his retirement from the position effective this June. He’s been in the position at Frazer for four years.
“Chris is an energetic and enthusiastic young man who comes to us from the North Alabama Conference where he has demonstrated fruitful and dynamic leadership,” a statement released by the Staff-Parish Relations Committee said.
Currently, Montgomery serves as executive pastor at Asbury United Methodist Church in Huntsville.
