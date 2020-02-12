Guest Editorial: Exercise your right to vote in the upcoming election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are proud to serve as your Montgomery County Registrars. We want to remind you that voting is a privilege and you have the opportunity to exercise your right to vote on Tuesday, March 3rd.
Remember you must register by February 17 to be eligible to vote in the upcoming election.
One of our most important responsibilities is to certify the list of eligible voters at the precincts. We oversee the mailing of voter information cards to all registered voters in Montgomery County prior to the primary.
Please review your voter information card when it arrives. Check your name, and verify your precinct and polling location. It is the voter’s responsibility to notify our office of any changes in your name or address.
If corrections are needed please call our office at 832-1215 or you can make changes online at alabamavotes.gov.
Voters must present a valid form of photo identification. The polls throughout the county will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Let your voice be heard by voting on Tuesday, March 3.
