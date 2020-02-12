Large hole develops on busy Eufaula street

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re in the right lane heading down Eufaula Avenue, you’ll need to merge or find your vehicle in a big hole!
The Eufaula Police Department says the right southbound lane of the busy roadway near the Eufaula Avenue railroad tracks will be closed until further notice.
This isn’t your run-of-the-mill pothole. It’s at least a foot deep.
The hole developed Tuesday and the Alabama Department of Transportation was contacted to fix the issue. It was expected to be repaired overnight. Crews and heavy equipment were brought in but it continues to be an issue as of Wednesday morning.
Until it’s fixed, drivers are urged to use caution and slow down in the area.
