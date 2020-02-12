Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MISSISSIPPI SHOOTINGS
Possible jurors questioned in Mississippi case of 8 killings
HERNANDO, Miss. (AP) — Attorneys have been questioning potential jurors for the death penalty case of a Mississippi man accused of killing eight people. Tuesday was the second day of jury selection in the trial of Willie Cory Godbolt. Investigators said he went to his in-laws' home in May 2017 and argued with his estranged wife and her family over the couple's two children. A deputy was called. A witness said Godbolt shot and killed the deputy, Godbolt's mother-in-law and two other people. Police said Godbolt then shot and killed four other people at two other homes. Godbolt has pleaded not guilty.
PARENT CONFERENCE-ASSAULT
School Punch: Dad accused of punching principal in meeting
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say a man has been arrested and accused of punching a school principal in the face during a parent-teacher conference. Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing told news outlets 39-year-old Brandon Jordan was arrested Friday and charged with simple assault, disturbing the peace and a business disturbance. Rushing says Jordan hit West Lincoln Attendance Center Principal John Shows in the face in Shows' office. A Lincoln County deputy was asked to attend the meeting and witnessed the incident. Shows was treated and released from the hospital and was back at work Tuesday. Events leading up to the altercation were unclear. It's also unclear whether Jordan has an attorney.
PORT OF GULFPORT-GRANT
Mississippi gets grant to improve Port of Gulfport access
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi State Port Authority is getting a nearly $16 million federal grant. It will be used to improve highway access to the Port of Gulfport. The state will also spend nearly $4 million. The project will include a bridge over U.S. Highway 90. Members of the state's congressional delegation announced the federal grant Tuesday. Republican Sen. Roger Wicker says improving highway access will make the port more attractive for commerce. The port recently completed a $570 million restoration and expansion.
AP-US-SOUTHERN-STORMS-FLOODING
Hill collapses, roads flooded, dam eroded by Southern rains
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Heavy rains have collapsed a hillside, flooded roads and endangered dams across the Southeast, and forecasters say more water is on the way. The National Park Service says a 70-foot hillside collapsed near Great Smoky Mountains National park in Tennessee, and roads are flooded in Alabama and Mississippi. Swollen lakes are threatening at least two dams after rainfall totals exceeded 5 inches in places. The National Weather Service says the threat isn't over. Forecasters are predicting the possibility of isolated tornadoes and strong winds on Wednesday night in the Deep South.
AP-US-CARP-INVASION
Asian carp roundup in Kentucky opens new front in battle
GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) — A roundup of Asian carp on Kentucky Lake using 1,000-foot-long (305 meters) nets is opening a new front in a 15-year battle to halt their advance. The invasive fish threaten to upend aquatic ecosystems, starve out native fish and wipe out endangered mussel and snail populations along the Mississippi River and dozens of tributaries. According to data compiled by The Associated Press, state and federal agencies together have spent roughly $607 million to stop them since 2004. Until recently most of the effort was focused on keeping them out of the Great Lakes. Now Southern states are becoming more active. Projects in the works are expected to push the price tag to about $1.5 billion over the next decade.
MISSISSIPPI WELFARE VERIFICATION
Mississippi could verify income of people getting public aid
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's state auditor could get a look at tax returns to verify the income of people enrolled in public assistance programs. The state Senate passed a bill Tuesday to allow that process. Supporters said it will help ensure that people are not receiving benefits if they earn too much money. Critics questioned the timing and said Mississippi is looking for waste in the wrong place. The debate happened days after Auditor Shad White announced that the former director of the state welfare agency and five other people are facing fraud and embezzlement charges. The bill must go to the House.