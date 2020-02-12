Man arrested after victim says he assaulted her, stole car

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested after an assault on Saturday in Montgomery.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, Christopher Washington is charged with domestic violence, reckless endangerment and robbery in reference to the incident, which happened in the 1400 block of Hale Street. The victim said her ex-boyfriend fired a handgun in her direction then pulled her from her vehicle and assaulted her. He then reportedly fled the scene in her vehicle.
Duckett said the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Washington was taken into custody Wednesday morning by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and charged. He was booked in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $80,500 bond.
