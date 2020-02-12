Montgomery Transition Team to present findings, hear from public

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mayor Steven Reed, along with his Montgomery United Transition Team, will present its findings and ask for the public’s input.
Wednesday, the team will present its findings so far and ask the public for what the mayor calls “community solutions”.
Reed put together the transition team just after he took office to study everything from education and economic development to health and wellness and data and infrastructure.
“Mayor Reed got elected and didn’t come to the office with absolutely all the ideas. he wanted to get input from the public,” John Mazyck Co-chair of the Montgomery United Transition Team said. “That’s really what he’s done. He’s charged us with going out and getting that input and we’re delivering that to him.”
The transition team plans to present its final report to Reed in early March and start putting those ideas into action shortly after that.
Wednesday’s meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium at City Hall.
