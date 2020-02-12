More rain expected today; storms possible tonight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A few pockets of rain will linger tonight and tomorrow, but these should be light and spotty. Temperatures drop into the 50s tonight, but a retreating warm front will help temperatures skyrocket into the upper 70s again Wednesday.
A surface low and deepening upper trough approaches from the west late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Ahead of it, some warm and muggy air will move inland off the Gulf. The exact amount of warm, muggy air near the ground is in question, which makes this severe weather risk questionable. Also, the wind ahead of the front will veer around to the southwest, which in this setup will reduce the tornado risk.
Still, the wind shear and strong jet stream winds will mean at least a risk of strong wind gusts, and perhaps a low-end tornado risk.
So, we’ll highlight Wednesday night into early Thursday morning for the potential for a few strong or severe storms.
Raw model guidance suggests an additional 3-4″ of rainfall over the next 7-10 days. Many of our area rivers are already at or above flood stage, and more rain upstream will lead to even higher waters in the days to come.
Colder, drier air arrives late Thursday; we’ll drop into the upper 30s by sunrise Friday. High temperatures Friday stay in the 50s, a far cry from the warmth we’ll feel most of this week.
More rain returns late in the weekend and into next week.
Long range model guidance points toward a wet and mainly warm pattern continuing through the next 7-10 days.
