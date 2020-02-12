Preliminary hearing held for Lee Co. man charged with murdering acquaintance, putting body in well

Hubert Sprayberry, charged with murder in Beulah, Ala. (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Gunn | February 12, 2020 at 4:06 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 4:08 PM

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The case of an East Alabama man accused of shooting and stabbing an acquaintance and putting his body in a well is heading to a grand jury.

A Lee County judge determined Wednesday that there is enough evidence for the case against 58-year-old Hubert Sprayberry to move forward.

Sprayberry is currently in the Lee County Jail without bond for the murder of 72-year-old James Clarke. Clarke went missing in December 2019. His body was later found in a well on Lee Road 279 in Beulah.

