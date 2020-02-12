River Region Mardi Gras events

Montgomery - Montgomery’s Downtown Business Association is hosting its annual Mardi Gras Block Party and Cajun Cook Off from Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. This year’s event will feature The Treme Allstars Brass Band, who will play on stage at 2 p.m. Advanced tickets are available for $20 here and will be $25 on-site. The event is sponsored by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. WSFA’s Tonya Terry and Mark Bullock are the MCs for the event.