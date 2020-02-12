River Region Mardi Gras events

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Laissez les bon temps rouler! It’s Mardi Gras season in and around the River Region as cities hold their celebrations.
Some of the events going on over the next two weeks can be found below:
Montgomery - Montgomery’s Downtown Business Association is hosting its annual Mardi Gras Block Party and Cajun Cook Off from Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. This year’s event will feature The Treme Allstars Brass Band, who will play on stage at 2 p.m. Advanced tickets are available for $20 here and will be $25 on-site. The event is sponsored by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. WSFA’s Tonya Terry and Mark Bullock are the MCs for the event.
Millbrook - The Millbrook Revelers Mardi Gras Festival and Parade will be held Saturday. The Festival grounds officially open at 9 a.m. The Parade will begin at noon.
Wetumpka - The Order of Cimarron is holding its Mardi Gras Festival in Wetumpka Feb. 22. The festival opens at 9 a.m. The parade begins at 1 p.m. Visit the Wetumpka Mardi Gras website for more information.
