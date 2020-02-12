Students honored by Arts Council of Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Arts Council of Montgomery announced the winners of its annual Artistic Competition for Exceptional Students (ACES) this week. The program awards scholarships of up to $300 per person on the high school and junior high school levels.
Students who excel in acting, dance, voice and visual art are encouraged to enter. Auditions for the prizes were held last weekend at the city of Montgomery’s Armory Learning Arts Center.
Housed in the Armory, the Arts Council of Montgomery is a non-profit organization that provides unique cultural arts experiences, especially for young people. The council sponsors a series of annual programs designed to instruct and reward students in the arts.
Below are photos of this year’s ACES winners, along with Arts Council President Bill Ford and Montgomery Cultural Arts Director Danae Morgan.
