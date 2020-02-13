Athens Police arrest man accused of soliciting sex at school bus stop

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Police say they arrested a suspect accused of soliciting sex from a group of minors waiting at a bus stop.
Noah David Roberts faces three charges of directing a child to engage in sexual contact.
Police say staff at Athens Intermediate School notified them that Roberts drove up to a group of students at a bus stop and asked for sexual contact.
So far four victims have been identified, their ages range from ten to eleven.
Police say none of the students actually touched Roberts.
Roberts was arrested and booked into the Limestone County Jail.
We are told more charges are possible.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.