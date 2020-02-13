Coosa River floods Wetumpka’s Gold Star Park

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The rising waters of the Coosa River have overtaken much of Wetumpka’s Gold Star Park.
Water had risen enough to cover benches and tall light posts. The river’s waters were also lapping at a children’s play area further inland Thursday afternoon. The ducks didn’t seem to mind, however.
Flooding at the park, located along the river’s banks near downtown, is not uncommon. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, the river was at 40.71 feet at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, down from 42.39 feet Wednesday. Minor flood stage is at 45 feet.
Wetumpka has reached levels above major flood stage several times in its history including 1979, 1961, 1929, and 1919 when the Coosa crested at more than 55.4 feet. A catastrophic flood in 1938 saw waters rise and crest at almost 58 feet, more than four feet about major flood stage!
The NWS is projecting the river to rise to 41.1 feet Thursday night before starting to steadily fall off Friday and into the weekend.
Drone operators including Larry Smith, who shared this video with WSFA 12 News, have taken to the skies to get overhead views of the area.
Others, like resident Jack Temple, posted video specifically of the Gold Star Park area.
