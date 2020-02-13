Dothan students sick after eating brownies possibly laced with drugs

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - Several Dothan High School students received medical treatment Wednesday after eating snacks that may have been laced with illegal drugs.
“Some students prepared brownies outside the school and brought them to campus. Inside the brownies, we believe, was some type of illegal narcotics,” Dothan Police Sergeant Clark Allums told WTVY.
Three students were treated and released from a local hospital after suffering nausea and tightness in their chests.
“We sent a sample of the brownies to a lab for testing and, depending on results, charges could be filed,” Allums said.
A statement from Dothan City Schools said administrators are working with police during this investigation.
