Eufaula police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects in late-Jan. murder

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Eufaula are searching for two suspects in connection to a murder that happened in late January.
23-year-old Cory Wayne Robinson and 21-year-old Shawn’Tarvis Howard have active warrants out for their arrest in connection to the Jan. 26 murder of Brandon Christopher Henry in Eufaula.
Eufaula police were called to the area of Central Ave. in reference to a shooting. Once on scene, they found Henry lying unresponsive on the ground. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Robinson and Howard allegedly have arbitrary stature with the CTM street gang and should be considered armed and dangerous.
