First Alert: Isolated rain lingers, then we turn colder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’re tracking a cold front that is quickly sliding through Alabama this morning; thankfully, any storms we have seen so far have remained below severe weather limits.
We will turn sharply colder after the rain comes to an end early this afternoon.
Temperatures will drop from the 60s in the morning into the 50s by afternoon, and we’ll drop into the upper 30s by sunrise Friday morning.
Water levels continue to rise on area rivers - the Alabama River at Montgomery is forecast to crest at 41.5 feet Thursday.
This would be the highest level recorded in over four years at Montgomery. Flooding is ongoing and will continue downstream at Selma, Millers Ferry and Claiborne Dam.
At Demopolis, the news is even worse.
The latest forecast brings the water up to 84.9 feet this weekend; that would be the 6th highest level on record, and the highest level recorded at Demopolis since 1983.
Cool, dry weather headlines the forecast for Friday and Saturday, with warmer and wetter weather returning by Sunday and into next week.
