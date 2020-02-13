Friend of driver who backed into man in Tuscaloosa speaks out

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - By now, many have seen video showing a driver who struck another man with his car in a parking lot in Tuscaloosa. We’re now hearing from a friend of the driver who is speaking out in his defense.
Lederrick Cotton tells us it seems to him police are trying to make his friend out to the bad guy.
We've seen cell phone video of the incident circulating on social media. You can briefly see the driver's handicap decal hanging down from his rear-view mirror. He also tells me the man to move out of the way before backing into him. Cotton says he wants people to know his friend’s side of the story.
"I shared it because I want the whole world to see the video on his end. He showed he had a handicap decal and that the guy wouldn't get from behind his car. He asked the guy to move from behind his car. I don't know how long the guy probably been standing outside of his car," Cotton said.
Tuscaloosa Police have identified the driver in the surveillance video, but a warrant has not been issued yet. The case is still being investigated.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.