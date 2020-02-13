$10K reward offered in gun theft from Madison pawn shop

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Local and federal authorities are investigating a firearms theft at Gold, Guns and Guitars on U.S. 72.
Investigators from the the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives say approximately 35 firearms were stolen in a burglary.
ATF special agents are following up on investigative leads and tips from the public. They are asking anyone with information to call (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or the Huntsville Police Department (256) 883-3739.
ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by a reward from National Shooting Sports Foundation. This makes a total reward of up to $10,000.
This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.
