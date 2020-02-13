Man charged in deadly Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person has been charged with fatally shooting a man in Dothan on Wednesday.
Police took 26-year old Brandon Tyrone Fluellen into custody early Thursday and booked him on one count of murder.
He is charged with killing 19-year old Terrance Ransom during an exchange of gunfire. Police say Ransom suffered at least five gunshot wounds. Fluellens received only a minor wound.
Records show Ransom had an extensive criminal history including arrests for rape, burglary, and sodomy. He awaited trial on some of those charges.
Fluellen, in 2013, faced forgery charges.
“We are continuing to investigate this case and there could be other charges filed,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Doug Magill told WTVY.
He believes the shooting likely had a connection to drug activity.
