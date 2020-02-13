Nearly $30K awarded to Montgomery for gunfire detection equipment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants to several cities and communities in Alabama, including Montgomery, to create safer neighborhoods.
The grants were awarded through funds from the Project Safe Neighborhoods program. Ivey said the program is designed to boost the ability of law enforcement agencies and others to reduce crime within targeted communities.
The City of Montgomery was awarded $29,572 to purchase equipment that can detect gunfire locations, resulting in the ability to arrest violators. According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, this equipment will be additional shot detection software, similar to the current ShotSpotter technology, which will be used in an area that has shown an increase in gunfire related calls.
Duckett said the new software will cover a small defined area in the city, a quarter of a mile, and will supplement ShotSpotter.
The Montgomery County Commission also received a grant of $30,000 to provide additional training for school resource officers, purchase additional equipment for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department and increase deputies’ ability to track and arrest violent offenders.
Another $30,000 was awarded to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles to collaborate with the Montgomery Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in a prevention and re-entry program aimed at reducing violent crimes.
