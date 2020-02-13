2 sought in connection to Eufaula murder investigation

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Eufaula Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two people wanted in connection to a murder.
According to Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins, Cory Wayne Robinson, 23, and Shawn Travis Howard, 21, are wanted for various warrants in connection to the murder of Brandon Christopher Henry.
Watkins says Robinson and Howard are allegedly involved with the CTM street gang and should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you see Robinson or Howard or know of their whereabouts, contact the nearest law enforcement agency of Eufaula police at 334-687-1200 or the anonymous tip line at 687-7100.
In January, officers arrested Jamal Turner, 24, and charged him in Henry’s murder.
