Student arrested after gun brought to Horseshoe Bend High School

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A school in Tallapoosa County was briefly put on lockdown Thursday after a student brought a handgun to school, according to the sheriff’s office.
Police and sheriff’s deputies responded to Horseshoe Bend High School where they located and arrested a 14-year-old juvenile for bringing the gun to school.
The teen, whose name is not being released, is facing two charges. The first is making a terrorist threat and the second is carrying a concealed weapon during school activities.
No injuries were reported and the school, located in the town of New Site near Alex City, was later taken off lockdown and classes resumed.
The teen is being held at the Tallapoosa County Juvenile Detention Center.
