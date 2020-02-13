Turning sharply colder!

Adios 80s, hello 30s! Temps near freezing the next two nights!
By Lee Southwick | February 13, 2020 at 4:49 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 5:08 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After Thursday morning’s cold front, much colder air is now pushing into the state. Temperatures are quickly falling through the 50s and 40s this evening, and Friday will start chilly in the 30s for most.

We’ll then struggle to warm into the mid 50s tomorrow afternoon. Dress accordingly!

Future temps Friday afternoon
Friday night, temperatures drop. By sunrise Saturday morning, most will see freezing temperatures. Patchy frost is likely. Pets need to come inside!

Future temps Saturday morning
Saturday will be nice! Temperatures will warm into the low 60s under a good but of sunshine.

Weekend Planner
Enjoy the sunshine Saturday, because a rainy pattern kicks off again Sunday. We’ll watch our next front slowly approach through early week, which will bring rounds of rain once again.

7 day forecast
