Turning sharply colder!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After Thursday morning’s cold front, much colder air is now pushing into the state. Temperatures are quickly falling through the 50s and 40s this evening, and Friday will start chilly in the 30s for most.
We’ll then struggle to warm into the mid 50s tomorrow afternoon. Dress accordingly!
Friday night, temperatures drop. By sunrise Saturday morning, most will see freezing temperatures. Patchy frost is likely. Pets need to come inside!
Saturday will be nice! Temperatures will warm into the low 60s under a good but of sunshine.
Enjoy the sunshine Saturday, because a rainy pattern kicks off again Sunday. We’ll watch our next front slowly approach through early week, which will bring rounds of rain once again.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.