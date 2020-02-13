UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal crash with 18-wheeler on Hwy. 431 in Phenix City

UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal crash with 18-wheeler on Hwy. 431 in Phenix City
One person dead following crash with 18-wheeler on Hwy. 431 in Phenix City (Source: Rico Mitchell)
By Olivia Gunn | February 12, 2020 at 9:32 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 12:04 PM

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man killed in an accident in Phenix City with an 18-wheeler on Hwy. 431 Wednesday night.

21-year-old Emmanuel Joseph Meadows of Columbus was pronounced dead at 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 12. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. says Meadows suffered blunt force injuries. Coroner Sumbry also confirms that a toxicology report will be obtained.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 431 near Industrial Park and involved a car and an 18-wheeler.

