UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal crash with 18-wheeler on Hwy. 431 in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man killed in an accident in Phenix City with an 18-wheeler on Hwy. 431 Wednesday night.
21-year-old Emmanuel Joseph Meadows of Columbus was pronounced dead at 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 12. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. says Meadows suffered blunt force injuries. Coroner Sumbry also confirms that a toxicology report will be obtained.
The two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 431 near Industrial Park and involved a car and an 18-wheeler.
