WSFA hosts 16th annual Fever Star Athlete of the Year Party

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA hosted its 16th annual Fever Star Athlete of the Year Party Wednesday to honor the 2019 Fever Star Athletes of the week, as well as present the 2019 Fever Star Athlete of the Year.
Many of the athletes were in attendance to receive their awards as their eye-popping stats were read aloud amongst their peers.
Here were the 2019 Fever Star Athletes of the Week from the 2019 season:
- Week 0: Reeltown High School’s Eric Shaw
- Week 1: Saint James’ Austin Gavin
- Week 2: Montgomery Catholic’s Christian Ivey
- Week 3: Bullock County’s Kenny Owens
- Week 4: Alabama Christian Academy’s Jalen Clark
- Week 5: Pike Road’s Bryce Kelly
- Week 6: Stanhope Elmore’s Tray Duncan
- Week 7: Highland Home’s Cade Mansmann
- Week 8: BTW-Tuskegee’s Joseph Graham
- Week 9: Tallassee’s Tavarious Griffin
- Week 10: Marbury’s Dantavius Bristow
- Week 11: Luverne’s Tanner Simmons
- 2019 Fever Star Athlete of the Year: Reeltown’s Eric Shaw
