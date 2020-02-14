Case of tuberculosis confirmed at Ventress Correctional Facility

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says an active case of tuberculosis has been confirmed at Ventress Correctional Facility.
ADOC says in January, a Ventress Correctional Facility inmate had suspected signs and symptoms of TB. The inmate was immediately moved to a negative airflow isolation cell within the infirmary at Kilby Correctional Facility. Further testing confirmed the inmate had an active case of TB.
As a precautionary measure, ADPH recommended to test the entire inmate population at Ventress and offered on-site testing for all employees.
At this time, ADOC says phase one of screening has been completed and only one case has been confirmed. ADOC says additional steps will need to be completed before any other active cases can be confirmed.
