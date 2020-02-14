Corrections officer charged with domestic violence, child abuse

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A corrections officer with the Montgomery Municipal Jail is on administrative leave after being arrested in a domestic violence and child abuse situation Friday.
The Montgomery Police Department says Caleb Provitt, 24, was arrested shortly after midnight in the 6000 block of Monticello Drive.
Responding officers spoke with a woman on the scene who was identified as Provitt’s girlfriend. The woman told officers that during a physical altercation, Provitt choked and bit her. She suffered minor injuries as a result.
Provitt, who was still on the scene when officers arrived, is said to have picked up his 6-month-old child for use as a shield to prevent officers from arresting him, according to MPD.
The child was not injured in the incident and Provitt was ultimately arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he’s being held on charges of child abuse and domestic violence-strangulation/suffocation.
Bond is set at $45,000. A mug shot was not immediately available.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
