County Road 12: Gearing up for Valentine’s Day flower frenzy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Flower shop workers all of the country should rest well tonight. The flower frenzy leading up to Valentine’s Day has florists scrambling to get everyone’s orders delivered on time.
“We have hundreds and hundreds of deliveries scheduled,” said Jerry Thrash with Capitol’s Rosemont Gardens.
Thrash knows all about Valentine’s Day rush.
“My grandmother worked here, my mother worked here, so I’m a third-generation,” Thrash said.
This place is a well-oiled machine. They’ve been doing it for 128 years. It goes from the phone order to the designer, to the delivery.
“Everybody has an important part in the process. Here are the arrangements that are ready to go. We divide the city into four parts.”
Jerry even has some tips once the flowers leave here and land in your home.
“Anytime you have a cut flower arrangement delivered, if you set it in the refrigerator overnight it will last a lot longer,” Thrash said.
There’s just something about that perfect arrangement.
“Well it means love for Valentines, that’s what Valentine’s is all about.”
It’ll be a flower frenzy all the way up to closing time Valentine’s night. Then they clean up, get a good nights rest, and start prepping for next year.
