Divers search pond for vehicle that appears to have run off highway

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -Divers searched a pond Friday morning for a vehicle that is likely submerged. It is not immediately known if a body is in the car.
Tire tracks and other evidence suggest that a vehicle ran off U.S. 84 west of Dothan, then plowed through a field before landing in the water. If in the water, that vehicle is totally submerged.
The pond, according to a person familiar with the pond, ranges between eight and 12 feet deep.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
