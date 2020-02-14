Divers search pond for vehicle that appears to have run off highway

Divers search pond for vehicle believed submerged on February 14, 2020. (Source: WTVY)
February 14, 2020 at 9:57 AM CST - Updated February 14 at 9:57 AM

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -Divers searched a pond Friday morning for a vehicle that is likely submerged. It is not immediately known if a body is in the car.

Tire tracks and other evidence suggest that a vehicle ran off U.S. 84 west of Dothan, then plowed through a field before landing in the water. If in the water, that vehicle is totally submerged.

The pond, according to a person familiar with the pond, ranges between eight and 12 feet deep.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

