Food for Thought 2/13

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High Scores
Subway (7628 Mobile Hwy.): 100
Elane’s Kitchen (1679 Oak St.): 99
Scott Street Deli (412 Scott St.): 99
East China (8153 Vaughn Rd.): 99
Central (129 Coosa St.): 99
Hamburger King (547 S. Decatur St.): 99
House Service Bar - Renaissance Montgomery Hotel (201 Tallapoosa St.): 99
Low Scores
Fairground Food Mart (3541 Fairground Rd.): 88
Priority item: mold in soda dispensing nozzles
Capitol Farmers Market (fish department): 87
Priority item: dirty saw used to cut fish
Road Runner (4614 Virginia Loop Rd.): 81
Priority item: mold in ice machine
Quick Serve 4 (755 Air Base Blvd.): 70
Priority items: mold in ice machine, chicken in warmer at improper temperature
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.