At least 5 shots fired into bedroom window of Opp home

OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - Love wasn’t the only thing in the air early Friday morning before the sun could come up on Valentine’s Day. Opp police say someone fired multiple shots into an occupied home before fleeing the scene.
The shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. in the 700 block of Barnes Street. Despite the home being struck at least five times, there were no injuries to the two adults and one minor inside at the time.
Officers found five bullet holes in the front bedroom window, which traveled across the room and struck a wall. Outside the bedroom window, police recovered multiples 9mm shell casings.
Anyone with information that could help solve this case should call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) 1-833-AL1-STOP.
A tip to CrimeStoppers could lead to a reward of ups to $5,000.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.