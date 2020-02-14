Prattville theft suspects identified but still sought

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A tip to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has helped identify two suspects wanted in connection to an attempted theft at an area department store. Now, authorities want to know where they are.
The Prattville Police Department reported to CrimeStoppers that the suspects, whose names haven’t been released, tried to steal more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from the Belk store on Pinnacle Way back on Monday.
Investigators say the suspects left the store and were last seen driving away in a black Hyundai Sonata.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP. Tips leading to an arrest may result in a reward of up to $5,000.
