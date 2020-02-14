Special Valentine’s Day wedding ceremonies planned at Montgomery probate office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s new probate judge has a special Valentine’s Day planned for those who want to get married on this national day of romance.
Typically, the Montgomery County Probate office holds marriage ceremonies on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with only a few couples getting married each day.
Today, nearly two dozen couples are already booked to get married today, in ceremonies performed by Probate Judge JC Love. Walk-ins are still welcome and anyone can come in and get married today without making an appointment!
Those ceremonies will start at 11 a.m. at the Probate office located at 101 S Lawrence Street. They’ll go until everyone who shows up is married.
