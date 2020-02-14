Sunshine is back, but so is colder air

How long do we stay dry for this time...?

Josh Johnson's Thursday overnight forecast
By Amanda Curran | February 14, 2020 at 3:53 AM CST - Updated February 14 at 3:53 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After Thursday morning’s cold front, much colder air is now pushing into the state. Temperatures quickly fell through the 40s last night, and we are kicking off our Friday morning on a chilly note with 30s! We’ll then struggle to warm into the mid 50s tomorrow afternoon with a consistent breezy, so dress accordingly...

Future temps Friday afternoon
Sunshine is abundant, and finally it looks like we will get a small stretch of dry weather, but how long does that last for?

Friday night, temperatures drop... by sunrise Saturday morning, most will see freezing temperatures.

Patchy frost is likely, so pets need to come inside!

Future temps Saturday morning
Saturday will be nice! Temperatures will warm into the low 60s under a good but of sunshine.

Weekend Planner
Enjoy the sunshine Saturday, because a rainy pattern kicks off again Sunday. We’ll watch our next front slowly approach through early week, which will bring rounds of rain once again.

