Sunshine is back, but so is colder air

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After Thursday morning’s cold front, much colder air is now pushing into the state. Temperatures quickly fell through the 40s last night, and we are kicking off our Friday morning on a chilly note with 30s! We’ll then struggle to warm into the mid 50s tomorrow afternoon with a consistent breezy, so dress accordingly...
Sunshine is abundant, and finally it looks like we will get a small stretch of dry weather, but how long does that last for?
Friday night, temperatures drop... by sunrise Saturday morning, most will see freezing temperatures.
Patchy frost is likely, so pets need to come inside!
Saturday will be nice! Temperatures will warm into the low 60s under a good but of sunshine.
Enjoy the sunshine Saturday, because a rainy pattern kicks off again Sunday. We’ll watch our next front slowly approach through early week, which will bring rounds of rain once again.
