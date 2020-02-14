Troy man indicted on multiple child sex charges

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama man has been indicted on multiple child sex crime charges related to incidents that allegedly happened decades ago, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office.
Robby Glenn Morrow, 54, was arrested Thursday by special agents of the AG’s office and transported to the Crenshaw County Jail. The arrest came days after the AG’s Criminal Trials Division gave evidence to a grand jury that resulted in indictments on Monday.
Morrow is charged with one count of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and three counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes. The alleged crimes were committed against two young girls, then 14 and 15.
Morrow was living in Luverne at the time, a period dating back more than 20 years ago. However, the incidents were not reported to AG’s office until late 2018.
Morrow faces a maximum penalty of 20 years to life in prison if convicted on the rape charge. and up to 10 years for each of the five additional counts, Marshall’s office said.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.